Christians, Muslims votes will make Tinubu President - Keyamo

This is as he also expressed confidence that Tinubu would emerge winner at the February 25 election.

Keyamo said these during an interview with Saturday Punch, where he also claimed that the APC Presidential flag-bearer is the only candidate with the capacity to run the affairs of the country.

The APC campaign spokesman noted that Nigerians were more interested in the capacity and competence of candidates rather than religious and tribal affiliations.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of Labour and Productivity, added that his party decided to float a Muslim-Muslim ticket to provide competency for the nation.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the health condition of Tinubu, the Minister insisted that the APC candidate has been more active than everybody on the campaign.

Keyamo's words: “I believe so much that we have both Christians and Muslims support because people are no longer looking at religion but competence and capability and Tinubu is the only one that has that. We are confident that we will win this election with the support of all religions.

“On the health condition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, there is no basis for it at all.

“Asiwaju has been more active than everybody on the campaign. We want to also ask; what is the basis for this suspicion? Has Asiwaju at any time collapsed in public? Did he at any time show any sign of ill-health?

“The only time as far as I can remember is when he went for a knee cap operation, which is just to strengthen him the more and after then he has been bouncing all over the place. You can see him climbing chairs going up and down.