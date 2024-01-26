ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

Ima Elijah

The veteran statesman underscored that Wike's actions contradicted the constitutional obligations sworn by Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State.

Edwin Clark [TheCable]
Edwin Clark [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Chief Clark, renowned for his role as an Ijaw leader, delivered this message in a stern statement released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in Abuja.

The statement highlighted Clark's apprehension over Wike's continuous actions, which he believes are hindering the prospect of peace in Rivers State.

The political fracas prompted intervention from President Tinubu, who issued an '8-point pact' to both parties involved in the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pact specifically called for the withdrawal of all court cases related to the matter, a move that went against the 1999 Constitution and the sentiments of Rivers people and Nigerians at large.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, along with his allies, including the court-recognised Speaker Edison Ehie, promptly adhered to the agreement, marking a significant step towards resolution.

However, Chief Clark expressed disappointment in the 26 legislative members who defected and filed court cases, as they failed to comply with the pact.

This non-compliance led to a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotoso on January 22, nullifying the 2024 Budget presented by Governor Fubara.

Justice Omotoso cited the legislatures' assertion that there was no evidence of a settlement in the matter before him as the basis for his judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Clark, while acknowledging Fubara's adherence to Tinubu's directive for the sake of peace, noted that such actions went against the 1999 Constitution, causing discontent among the majority of Nigerians.

In light of these developments, Chief Clark urged President Tinubu to caution Nyesom Wike, stating the need for Fubara to govern the state peacefully.

The veteran statesman underscored that Wike's actions contradicted the constitutional obligations sworn by Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors [NAN[

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (R) and Fuad Laguda (L).

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps