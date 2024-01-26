Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

Chief Clark, renowned for his role as an Ijaw leader, delivered this message in a stern statement released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in Abuja.

The statement highlighted Clark's apprehension over Wike's continuous actions, which he believes are hindering the prospect of peace in Rivers State.

The political fracas prompted intervention from President Tinubu, who issued an '8-point pact' to both parties involved in the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pact specifically called for the withdrawal of all court cases related to the matter, a move that went against the 1999 Constitution and the sentiments of Rivers people and Nigerians at large.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, along with his allies, including the court-recognised Speaker Edison Ehie, promptly adhered to the agreement, marking a significant step towards resolution.

However, Chief Clark expressed disappointment in the 26 legislative members who defected and filed court cases, as they failed to comply with the pact.

This non-compliance led to a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotoso on January 22, nullifying the 2024 Budget presented by Governor Fubara.

Justice Omotoso cited the legislatures' assertion that there was no evidence of a settlement in the matter before him as the basis for his judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Clark, while acknowledging Fubara's adherence to Tinubu's directive for the sake of peace, noted that such actions went against the 1999 Constitution, causing discontent among the majority of Nigerians.

In light of these developments, Chief Clark urged President Tinubu to caution Nyesom Wike, stating the need for Fubara to govern the state peacefully.