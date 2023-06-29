Cashless policy or not, victory was sure for me - Tinubu boasts

Nigeria was thrown into turmoil following the shoddy handling of the naira redesign and cash swap policy under the Godwin Emefiele-led CBN, leading to great resentment towards the ruling party on whose platform Tinubu was contesting the election.

However, the former Lagos State Governor survived the scare and went on to win the February 25 poll.

Recalling his experience in the build-up to the hotly-contested election, Tinubu said he remained hopeful and optimistic about achieving victory, despite the ineffectiveness of the monetary policy introduced by the CBN.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President made this known while speaking separately at the palaces of the Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Tinubu, who paid a thank-you visit to the Royal Fathers, recounted his concerns about the confiscation of funds and the failure of the cashless policy, and how he had previously sought wisdom and guidance from Oba Adetona during his visit to the palace.

The President said he invoked the spirits of freedom and determination, symbolised by “Baba Emilokan,” to overcome the obstacles in the election.

“Our monies were confiscated. The cashless policy didn’t work, it was terrible then. I realised that I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba Emilokan. That’s Baba. Being blunt, being decisive, that’s him, he will tell you. The second spirit is that money or no money (we will do the election and we will win),” he said.

Tinubu thanked the royal fathers as well as his ‘personal friend’ and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, for their loyalty and commitment during those crucial times in the 2023 election.

The President, who described his visit to Ijebu-Ode as a homecoming, told Kabiyesi:

“The way you have taken me, the way you have responded to me, all I can say is thank you. May you live long and may you witness a prosperous Nigeria.”

He also acknowledged the presence of Chief Mike Adenuga, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, and expressed pride in his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

During his visit to Abeokuta, President Tinubu thanked the Alake of Egbaland for receiving him, describing him as a great leader.

He expressed his commitment to fulfilling his promises and appealed for prayers from the citizens of the state to ensure progress and stability in the country.

“I have redeemed my pledge that I will come back with victory and the crown.

“The hope is recharged; the hope is here. That hope will never fail. That hope will recharge your lives in a positive manner.

“By the grace of Almighty God, we shall reap the fruits of our labour, Nigeria will see positive change, just endure these baby steps of pain.