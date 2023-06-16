Calls arise for Malami's arrest

These demands come in the wake of President Bola Tinubu's decision to suspend Abdulrasheed Bawa from his position as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The suspension was implemented to allow for a proper investigation into Bawa's alleged misconduct during his tenure.

The announcement of Bawa's suspension was made through a brief statement by Willie Basse, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Bawa stands accused of abusing his position of authority within the EFCC.

According to the statement issued, Bawa has been instructed to immediately hand over the responsibilities of his office to the Director of Operations within the Commission. The Director of Operations will oversee the affairs of the Chairman's office until the investigation is concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension of Bawa has prompted Nigerians to shift their focus towards Malami, demanding that he be the next target of scrutiny as Tinubu embarks on a campaign to cleanse what they perceive as a corrupt system. These Nigerians have accused several other individuals who held appointments under former President Muhammadu Buhari of engaging in corrupt practices.

Expressing their sentiments on Twitter, some individuals voiced their opinions on the matter.

@shehu_mahdi asserted that Malami should be arrested or Bawa should be released, listing various reasons including Malami's nomination and supervision of Bawa, his alleged ties to President Buhari, selective prosecution, involvement in debt collection, and accusations of becoming excessively wealthy. The user further demanded an explanation regarding the $2.8 billion crude oil theft and Malami's disregard for court orders while holding the judiciary in contempt.

@firstladyship criticised Tinubu for seemingly removing his "frenemies" from positions of power, claiming that he would not be considered serious unless he also arrested Mahmood Yakubu, Hadi Sirika, Madam Palliatives, and Malami. The user went on to blame the APC for the devaluation of the national currency and urged people not to be fooled by such actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

@AK_Babawo warned that if President Tinubu planned to arrest Malami, it would expose their alleged plan to rig elections comprehensively.

@AbubakarAAliyu7 expressed skepticism about President Buhari's alleged lack of involvement in corruption, stating that if he were to be arrested, it would not come as a surprise due to the actions of his senior government officials. Emefiele, Sadiya Umar Faruk, and Malami were mentioned as figures of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

@Morris_Monye proposed that Sadiya Farouq, Sirika, and Malami should be taken into custody by the DSS in order to uncover what had occurred during the previous eight years. The user added that the final stage would involve confronting President Buhari himself.

@InibeheEffiong called for a thorough and decisive investigation into Malami's leadership of the Federal Ministry of Justice, emphasising the need for him to be held accountable for his actions.