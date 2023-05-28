The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari tried his best - SDP reacts to farewell broadcast

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SDP leader said the nation needed urgent review of the electoral process and body, to enhance conduct of good, free and fair elections in future.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

The SDP South West Zonal Secretary, Femi Olaniyi (aka Ferrari) made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while reacting to the President’s farewell broadcast on Sunday.

Olaniyi, the Chairman of SDP in Lagos State, described Buhari’s address as a speech of hope for a better Nigeria.

“He (Buhari) actually tried his best but may not have satisfied many Nigerians.

“Nevertheless, we should all keep our hopes of delivering a better Nigeria in the hands of incoming administration with good synergy with our Federal lawmakers,” Olaniyi said.

According to him, the incoming administration should focus more on stability of electricity to boost the economy.

He urged the incoming administration to heed the advice by former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta at the Presidential Inauguration Lecture on Rebuilding Our Economy.

Kenyatta, at the presidential inauguration lecture which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, urged President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to pacify Nigerians aggrieved over the outcome of the presidential election.

Kenyatta who gave the keynote address, also urged Tinubu to ignore political differences and unite Nigerians after he is sworn in as president.

“The contest is now over and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins,” the former Kenyan leader said. “Upon assuming the office of President, you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer,” Kenyatta had said.

Olaniyi said that such a piece of advice should not be swept away but be part of the goals for the new administration.

NAN reports that President Buhari in his farewell address earlier in the day in Abuja, expressed satisfaction and confidence that he is leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than it was in 2015.

The outgoing Nigerian leader also used the opportunity of the broadcast to briefly list some of the achievements of his administration in the last eight years.

Buhari’s successor, Sen. Bola Tinubu, is expected to be inaugurated formally on Monday in Abuja.

