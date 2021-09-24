RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari's aide says Fani-Kayode swallowed 'delicious' vomit by joining APC

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Adesina wants party members to emulate Buhari's spirit of forgiveness.

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

Former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, swallowed his vomit with his recent high-profile return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to President Muhmammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Recommended articles

The former Minister of Aviation was at the Presidential Villa last week to announce his defection to the party whose members he has said a lot of uncharitable things about, with the president a common target.

He said years ago he'd rather die than join the party whose members he's called 'genocidal maniacs', and 'mass murderers', but he said last week he's had a change of heart and is interested in collaborating for Nigeria's progress.

The defection has stirred discontent with many APC members outraged at the presidential reception he got, but Adesina said in an article on Thursday, September 24, 2021 that party members should emulate Buhari's spirit of forgiveness.

He noted that the former minister said a lot of 'unforgivable and unpardonable' things against the president himself, including wishing death on his son, but he showed him mercy anyway.

"And come to think of it. Is it pleasant to swallow one's vomit? Nah. But that was what FFK did.

"All those foul words against the President, the APC, the government, many people in government. He has swallowed them. Delicious? By no means. Pueh! You would feel like retching.

"So, let's salute the courage of his conviction. It is rare, and not many people would do it," he wrote.

Adesina said party members have made their discontent well-known and should move on so focus can return to working together for the country's progress.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to allocate houses online, on first come first served basis -Fashola

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 2 deaths, 433 new cases

Buhari's aide says Fani-Kayode swallowed 'delicious' vomit by joining APC

Kaduna rapists having field day despite castration, death punishments

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

APC: We shifted state congresses because of Nigeria’s independence celebrations

Pantami says 5G network will be deployed by January 2022

Gov El-Rufai describes VP Osinbajo as a man of deep social conscience

Trending

'Buhari is not an angel or demon,' Fani-Kayode explains new APC love affair

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

The CVR will recommence on October 4 [INEC]

Northern Elders Forum says the north has the numbers to continue ruling Nigeria

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is NF spokesperson (Vanguard)

APC Chieftain says almost all party members are angry about Fani-Kayode’s defection

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]