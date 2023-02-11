ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari to lead Tinubu's campaign rally in Abuja today

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari had attended another Tinubu campaign rally in Sokoto State earlier in the week.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
This comes exactly two weeks to the presidential election slated for February 25, 2023.

Recall that Buhari had earlier in the week accompanied Tinubu to the APC presidential rally in Sokoto State.

This comes amidst claims from various quarters, notably from the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that Buhari was not particularly disposed to the idea of being succeeded by the former Lagos State governor.

However, in a phone chat with The Punch on Saturday, spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, confirmed that the President will attend the Abuja rally.

Pulse reports that the APC is holding two rallies in both Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) today.

Meanwhile, Keyamo stated that the Kebbi rally is expected to begin from 11.00am to 1.00pm, while the Abuja campaign will commence from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

Keyamo's words: I am not sure the president will attend the Kebbi rally, he will definitely be campaigning with him here in Abuja.

“I am not sure the president will attend the Kebbi rally, he will definitely be campaigning with him here in Abuja.

“On Sunday, Tinubu will also be having a town hall engagement with entrepreneurs and other professionals in the FCT. And on Tuesday, he will be in Imo State to continue his campaign.

Nurudeen Shotayo





