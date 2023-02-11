Buhari to lead Tinubu's campaign rally in Abuja today

This comes exactly two weeks to the presidential election slated for February 25, 2023.

Recall that Buhari had earlier in the week accompanied Tinubu to the APC presidential rally in Sokoto State.

This comes amidst claims from various quarters, notably from the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that Buhari was not particularly disposed to the idea of being succeeded by the former Lagos State governor.

However, in a phone chat with The Punch on Saturday, spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, confirmed that the President will attend the Abuja rally.

Pulse reports that the APC is holding two rallies in both Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) today.

Meanwhile, Keyamo stated that the Kebbi rally is expected to begin from 11.00am to 1.00pm, while the Abuja campaign will commence from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

Keyamo's words: “I am not sure the president will attend the Kebbi rally, he will definitely be campaigning with him here in Abuja.

