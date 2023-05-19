The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president described Nigeria as being a lucky country.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with former President Goodluck Jonathan (right) [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with former President Goodluck Jonathan (right) [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The president made the call at a farewell meeting with his media support group, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO), on Thursday in Abuja.

The president showered praises on the members of the BMO for volunteering their time and energy throughout the eight years of his administration "without salary, letter of appointment or any formal rewards." Buhari described their sacrifices as "very un-Nigerian."

By this, the president said the BMO had given him inspiration and hope for a better Nigeria in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am so happy for all that you have done to support my administration. I don't have enough words to thank you individually and collectively.

"I occasionally read your outbursts and often wondered what type of Nigerians are these. The sacrifices you have made for our success are beyond measure,” he said.

The president likened the sacrifices of the BMO members to those of the past leaders, citing in particular, retired Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and himself.

Buhari recalled that in the period of the civil war, he walked the way on his two feet from Makurdi in today's Benue to the shorelines of the sea.

He also recalled how elated he felt when his immediate predecessor, President Goodluck Jonathan, "called me at 5:25 that evening to say congratulations. I said pardon me, Mr President?

ADVERTISEMENT

"He said yes, I called to concede and congratulate you. That was equally very un-Nigerian."

The president described Nigeria as being a lucky country given the natural resources available to it and its vast population, saying:

"We don't even know how much resources we have. A major part of Africa's natural resources are domiciled in this country."

He spoke of these endowments, making comparisons with countries he had been to on military training.

Buhari cited a particular one where people who died of hunger overnight were cleared off the streets by refuse collectors and, in his words, "People just moved on with their daily lives even in the face of these cultural shocks."

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman and coordinator of the BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, in a speech, said, "As your administration ends on May 29, 2023, we wish to state unequivocally that you have made the country proud and posterity will judge you favourably."

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, informed him that the group was the same media committee that worked for him in the 2015 elections.

On behalf of the group, the presidential spokesman thanked the president for the opportunity he gave them to serve during the period of his eight-year leadership of the country.

He noted that throughout this period, the BMO sustained itself through voluntary assistance from non-governmental organisations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration