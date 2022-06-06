Buhari replies Tinubu, says nobody made him president

Tinubu while addressing Ogun State delegates last week said he led the battle that led to Buhari’s presidency in 2015.

Reacting to Tinubu’s claim, the president in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Monday, June 6, 2022, said no one should claim that he made his presidency possible.

The president said there are many people who played part in his historic election in 2015, adding that his presidential ambition was delivered by millions of Nigerians who voted for him.

The statement reads: “There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box.

“There are those who advised the President to run again; those who decided to build a political party — the APC — that could finally be the political vehicle capable of delivering victory where all other opposition parties and alliances before it had failed.

“Those decisions may have been agreed upon by a few. But they were delivered by thousands and voted for by tens of millions. No one can or should claim to have made the possible.

“Yet as important as that moment was, it is not what should decide the next general election.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him ‘you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matter of the Yoruba’. Since he has been elected, I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get a contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my turn.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has apologised for his outburst saying what he said about the president might have been misinterpreted because he addressed the delegates in the Yoruba language.

Clarifying his statement, Tinubu said, “Those who do not understand the nuances of this richly layered and subtly language may have inadvertently yet erroneously missed the true meaning of what I said while attempting to translate my statement.”