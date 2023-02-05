Buhari renews pledge to support Tinubu, describes him as trusted successor

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renewed endorsement of Tinubu/Shettima ticket by the president might be a direct political message to the opposition parties who had been spreading alleged cracks in the leadership of the APC occasioned by Naira and fuel shortages across the country.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had severally misinterpreted statements credited to Tinubu at political rallies to mean attacks on Buhari or his policies and programme.

However, Buhari, who spoke both in English and Hausa languages at the rally, dismissed the assertions by the opposition, saying Tinubu had been a tested and trusted political ally.

”Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been my political ally for over 20 years. I’ve confidence in his ability and capacity to continue with the good works of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

”He will be a very good successor. Come out en masse and vote for Tinubu/Shettima ticket on Feb. 25 and you’ll never regret doiñg so,” he said.

The president also called on the APC supporters to vote for all APC candidates in the February and March general elections including incumbent Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC presidential candidate lauded Buhari for focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy in spite of the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

He equally dismissed the insinuations being propagated by the opposition that the president was not in support of his presidential ambition.

Tinubu stated that the opposition would continue to be frustrated as cordial relationship between him and Buhari would continue to be waxing stronger.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, who mobilised and spoke on behalf of Governors elected under the platform of APC, commended the president for promoting the virtues of unity and harmony among all party members and supporters across the country.

The governor expressed the commitment of his colleagues to the success of Tinubu/Shettima Presidency in spite of the ongoing challenges in the country.

He stated that the presence of the APC Governors at the rally signified a sign of political victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections.