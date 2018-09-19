The police had earlier invited Adeleke of questioning and accused him of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, breach of duty, aiding and abetting.
Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood has earlier told newsmen that the Senator would be charged to court.
The Cable reports that the police spokesman said “Adeleke connived with four persons identified as Sikiru Adeleke, Aregbesola Mufutau (principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school official responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), and Dare Olutope (school teacher who facilitated the crime).”
Sources close to the presidency said Buhari asked the IGP not to summon Adeleke until the election is over.
Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that Senator Ademola Adeleke sat for its examinations in 1981.