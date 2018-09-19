Pulse.ng logo
Buhari orders police IG not to summon Adeleke

Osun Governorship Election Buhari stops police from summoning Osun PDP guber candidate, Ademola Adeleke

The police had earlier invited Adeleke of questioning and accused him of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, breach of duty, aiding and abetting.

Buhari stops police from summoning Osun PDP guber candidate, Ademola Adeleke play Buhari stops police from summoning Osun PDP guber candidate, Ademola Adeleke (AFP/File)

President Buhari has ordered the Inspector-General Of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris not to invite the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the upcoming Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The police had earlier invited Adeleke of questioning and accused him of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, breach of duty, aiding and abetting.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood has earlier told newsmen that the Senator would be charged to court.

The Cable reports that the police spokesman said “Adeleke connived with four persons identified as Sikiru Adeleke, Aregbesola Mufutau (principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school official responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), and Dare Olutope (school teacher who facilitated the crime).”

ALSO READ: Court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Adeleke

Sources close to the presidency said Buhari asked the IGP not to summon Adeleke until the election is over.

Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that Senator Ademola Adeleke sat for its examinations in 1981.

Chika Ebuzor

