The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari Media Organisation slams politicians demanding interim government

News Agency Of Nigeria

BMO They called on aggrieved politicians to seek redress through legal means and urged security agencies to continue to protect the country against any internal security threats.

President Buhari
President Buhari

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has criticised politicians calling for an interim national government, describing them as "irresponsible and mischievous people who do not mean well for the country".

Recommended articles

BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke issued a statement commending the Department of State Services (DSS) for its timely warning against "politicians plotting to thwart the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu".

The group urged aggrieved politicians to follow constitutional means of redress, including taking evidence to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

BMO also expressed confidence in President Buhari's commitment to a smooth transition and the security agencies' role in protecting the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why this matters: BMO's comments come after a group of protesters, under the umbrella of Free Nigeria Movement, called for President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the February 25 presidential election and set up an interim government.

In response, BMO urged aggrieved politicians to follow constitutional means of redress and expressed confidence in President Buhari's commitment to a smooth transition.

Additional knowledge: Interim government refers to a temporary government that operates between permanent governments. Interim governments are also referred to as provisional governments and exist until the nation settles on a permanent government through the process of elections or negotiations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bolanle Raheem: Court rejects 'no-case' plea for ASP Vandi in murder charge

Bolanle Raheem: Court rejects 'no-case' plea for ASP Vandi in murder charge

Buhari Media Organisation slams politicians demanding interim government

Buhari Media Organisation slams politicians demanding interim government

Ovie Omo-Agege: Delta APC expels Deputy Senate President from party

Ovie Omo-Agege: Delta APC expels Deputy Senate President from party

Antibiotic Overuse: CMBB calls on Ministry of Health to regulate

Antibiotic Overuse: CMBB calls on Ministry of Health to regulate

Watch the Watchdog: Nigerian media unveils commission to self regulate

Watch the Watchdog: Nigerian media unveils commission to self regulate

Court orders Ayade's govt to pay ₦50m emotional damage fee to monarch

Court orders Ayade's govt to pay ₦50m emotional damage fee to monarch

7 lawmakers eyeing the senate president's seat

7 lawmakers eyeing the senate president's seat

Betano promo code 2023: BETMAX - 100% Welcome Bonus

Betano promo code 2023: BETMAX - 100% Welcome Bonus

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Peter Obi

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC