Buhari Media Organisation slams politicians demanding interim government

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has criticised politicians calling for an interim national government, describing them as "irresponsible and mischievous people who do not mean well for the country".
BMO They called on aggrieved politicians to seek redress through legal means and urged security agencies to continue to protect the country against any internal security threats.
BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke issued a statement commending the Department of State Services (DSS) for its timely warning against "politicians plotting to thwart the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu".
The group urged aggrieved politicians to follow constitutional means of redress, including taking evidence to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
BMO also expressed confidence in President Buhari's commitment to a smooth transition and the security agencies' role in protecting the country.
Why this matters: BMO's comments come after a group of protesters, under the umbrella of Free Nigeria Movement, called for President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the February 25 presidential election and set up an interim government.
Additional knowledge: Interim government refers to a temporary government that operates between permanent governments. Interim governments are also referred to as provisional governments and exist until the nation settles on a permanent government through the process of elections or negotiations.
