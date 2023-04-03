Buhari Media Organisation slams politicians demanding interim government

BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke issued a statement commending the Department of State Services (DSS) for its timely warning against "politicians plotting to thwart the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu".

The group urged aggrieved politicians to follow constitutional means of redress, including taking evidence to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

BMO also expressed confidence in President Buhari's commitment to a smooth transition and the security agencies' role in protecting the country.

Why this matters: BMO's comments come after a group of protesters, under the umbrella of Free Nigeria Movement, called for President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the February 25 presidential election and set up an interim government.

In response, BMO urged aggrieved politicians to follow constitutional means of redress and expressed confidence in President Buhari's commitment to a smooth transition.