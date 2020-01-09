The former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the most selfless leader in the history of Nigeria.

Speaking in Osogbo while featuring on ‘The Frontliners” a programme organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists, in Osun State, Shittu said President Buhari's persona has endeared him to many Nigerians, especially in the northern region.

The immediate past Communication Minister expressed concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might experience come difficulty in getting votes in the 2023 general elections if the party does not put its house in order.

Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu

“In the last two elections, Buhari got over 15 million votes and that is because he is on the ballot. From the North alone, he got over 12 million votes on each occasion," he said on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

“If the APC is not careful and put its house in order, where will the vote come in 2023 if the magnet of Buhari is no more on the ballot?

“Buhari is the most selfless leader Nigeria ever had. This is one President who when elected slashed his salary by 50 per cent.

“As we also know, his lifestyle for the past 20 years has not changed. He is not flamboyant. What he is looking for is good legacy," the former minister said.

Shittu also believes that President Buhari would not seek a third term in office.

“Obasanjo failed when he attempted it (third term); so you think a less ambitious person would now be the one to do that? It will not happen, so I think it is not a matter we should focus on. It is a waste of time,” Shittu stated.

Similarly, President Buhari has said that he would not seek a third term in office or pick a candidate for the APC.