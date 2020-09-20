President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process which led to the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Obaseki the winner of the governorship election in the state on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

The President congratulated the winner and urged him to show grace and humility in victory.

In his reaction to the outcome of the election as announced by INEC, the President said: “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.”

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

The President added: “I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

Governor Godwin Obaseki beat his closest challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by a total of 84,336 votes.