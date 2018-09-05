Pulse.ng logo
Buhari, APC afraid of free and fair 2019 election, says CUPP

Electoral Bill Buhari, APC afraid of free and fair 2019 election - CUPP

CUPP has reacted to President Buhari's refusal to sign the electoral act amendment bill.

  • Published:
Presidency tells us something it hasn't told anyone else play CUPP says APC is afraid of the 2019 election. (Presidency/Twitter)

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to derail the 2019 election.

CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said this while reacting to President Buhari’s rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

President Buhari had withheld assent to the electoral bill due to some drafting issues.

But, CUPP alleged that President Buhari and the APC were afraid of losing the election and were against the bill.

“The CUPP views the deliberate last-minute rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the President Buhari-led APC government as a clear indication that Buhari and the APC want to destroy the chances of free and fair election in Nigeria simply because they are afraid of losing the 2019 general election,” he said.

ALSO READ: With only 7 months left before 2019 elections, is Nigeria's CUPP half full or half empty?

“Buhari and APC are scared of the compulsory use of card readers for accreditation and transmission of election results which the new electoral law provides for.

“The CUPP urges National Assembly to use a joint sitting whenever they return from recess to handle the INEC budget issue and Electoral Act observations and send the clean copy back to President Buhari so that he will have no excuse to ruin our desire for credible elections,” he added.

CUPP, a group of over 40 political parties is seeking to seize power from the APC at the 2019 general elections.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

