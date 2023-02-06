The Supreme Court has affirmed Senate president Ahmad Lawan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe north.
BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina
Lawan returned to defend his senatorial seat, which had been won over by Machina.
Recommended articles
In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, February 06, 2023 the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.
What you should know: Ahmad Lawan, who has been a member of the Senate since 1999, when the democratic dispensation came on board, was battling for the Yobe North senatorial ticket with Bashir Sheriff Machina.
Lawan had contested to represent the APC in the presidential race and lost. Picking up his pieces, Lawan returned to defend his senatorial seat, which had been won over by Machina.
Machina, said to be a former member of the House of Representatives, had defeated the Senate President at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng