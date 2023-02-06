BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina

In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, February 06, 2023 the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

What you should know: Ahmad Lawan, who has been a member of the Senate since 1999, when the democratic dispensation came on board, was battling for the Yobe North senatorial ticket with Bashir Sheriff Machina.

Lawan had contested to represent the APC in the presidential race and lost. Picking up his pieces, Lawan returned to defend his senatorial seat, which had been won over by Machina.