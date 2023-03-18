BREAKING: INEC postpones elections in 10 polling units in VGC

This decision was made due to the reported cases of violence and disruption of the election process in the area.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje made the announcement when he addressed reporters at the VGC.

He said that the elections has been rescheduled for tomorrow morning.

“We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he stated, adding that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected. “Eight here (in the estate) and two outside,” he noted.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30am to conduct the elections.