BREAKING: Ibrahim Shekarau officially defects to PDP

Shekarau returned to the PDP from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Kano State.

The former Senator was received by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Working Committee, NWC.

What you should know: Shekarau left the NNPP two months after joining from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Who is Shekarau: Shekarau, the lawmaker representing Kano Central, was a former Nigerian minister of education and two-term Governor of Kano.

Fun fact: He was one of the candidates who aspired to become president in the Nigeria general elections of 2011.