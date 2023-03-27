The Media Director of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has issued a stern warning to individuals who refer to his principal as a drug dealer.
Bola Tinubu: Onanuga warns against calling President-elect a drug dealer
Bayo Onanuga, the Media Director of President-elect Bola Tinubu, has issued a warning to individuals who refer to his principal as a drug dealer. Onanuga stated that those using hashtags to defame Tinubu will face divine judgment for their malicious tweets.
Recommended articles
Onanuga stated that the days of those using hashtags to defame Tinubu are numbered, and those responsible will face divine judgment for their malicious tweets.
'Your days are numbered' - Bayo Onanuga threatens Twitter users
Before the presidential election, Tinubu was accused of drug trafficking while in the US, and some Nigerians demanded his arrest and removal from the campaign.
Following his victory, some Nigerians continued to call for his arrest and imprisonment, and Onanuga's recent statement comes in response to these calls.
In a tweet, Onanuga wrote: “Those using the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer #TinubuForPrison are warned that their days are numbered. One day, they will face the consequences of their actions and God's wrath for spreading false information about Nigeria’s President-Elect.”
The warning comes in response to continued calls for Tinubu's arrest and imprisonment by some Nigerians following his presidential election victory.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng