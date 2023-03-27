Bola Tinubu: Onanuga warns against calling President-elect a drug dealer

ADVERTISEMENT
Ima Elijah

Bayo Onanuga, the Media Director of President-elect Bola Tinubu, has issued a warning to individuals who refer to his principal as a drug dealer. Onanuga stated that those using hashtags to defame Tinubu will face divine judgment for their malicious tweets.

Onanuga stated that the days of those using hashtags to defame Tinubu are numbered, and those responsible will face divine judgment for their malicious tweets.

Before the presidential election, Tinubu was accused of drug trafficking while in the US, and some Nigerians demanded his arrest and removal from the campaign.

Following his victory, some Nigerians continued to call for his arrest and imprisonment, and Onanuga's recent statement comes in response to these calls.

In a tweet, Onanuga wrote: “Those using the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer #TinubuForPrison are warned that their days are numbered. One day, they will face the consequences of their actions and God's wrath for spreading false information about Nigeria’s President-Elect.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

