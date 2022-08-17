RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bola Tinubu in closed door meeting with Olusegun Obasanjo

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Tinubu’s supporters had earlier thronged Obasanjo’s residence, turning it into a campaign arena of some sort

Obasanjo and Tinubu (Source: Punch)
Obasanjo and Tinubu (Source: Punch)

Why Tinubu is seeing Obasanjo: The former Governor of Lagos State arrived at Chief Obasanjo’s residence in the company of his team members as part of his ongoing consultation and fence-mending process to actualize his presidential bid in the forthcoming general elections.

APC dawgs welcome Tinubu in Ogun State: Tinubu was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele and former governors Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and other APC bigwigs, who were already on the ground.

Touching down at about 1 pm, the APC presidential candidate immediately went straight into a closed-door meeting with the former President at the penthouse residence within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Tinubu's entourage: In Tinubu’s entourage are the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

What you should know: Tinubu’s supporters had earlier thronged Obasanjo’s residence, turning it into a campaign arena of some sort.

It could be recalled that this is the third Tinubu would be visiting Ogun over his presidential bid. In February, he met all the paramount rulers in the state and intimated them of his ambition.

On June 2, Tinubu, ahead of the party’s presidential primary, met with the APC delegates in Abeokuta, where he revealed the roles in play in enthroning President Buhari in 2015.

Authors:

Ima Elijah

