ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Step down for young candidate in 2027 or wait till 2031 - Bode George tells Atiku

Bayo Wahab

George says if Atiku is desperate to lead Nigeria, he should wait till 2031 when power would return to the North.

L-R: Chief Bode George and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
L-R: Chief Bode George and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Recommended articles

The President of the United States of America recently stepped down for his deputy, Kamala Harris, to contest the upcoming presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, George urged Atiku to act like a statesman and allow the PDP to field a young candidate from the South since the former Vice President would have turned 81 by 2027.

“In 2027, Atiku will be 81 years and this is the time for him to embrace President Joe Biden’s concept of allowing the younger generation to run for the highest office in the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have nothing personal against Alhaji Abubakar. He is my friend but the truth must be told. By 2027, by God’s Grace, I will also be in my 80s. So, what am I looking for in public office as an octogenarian? The same principle should apply to Alhaji Abubakar,” George said.

He said if Atiku is desperate to lead Nigeria, he should wait till 2031, arguing that after the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari in power, the South must also complete eight years before power can return to the North, where Atiku comes from.

The PDP chieftain said this in reaction to reports that political leaders in the North are planning to return power to their region in 2027.

Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku] Pulse Nigeria

“In our party, this is the right and logical thing to do in the present political circumstances. But if Alhaji Abubakar is desperate to contest again, I will advise him, as a friend, a party man, and a brother, to wait till 2031. By then, he will be 85 years (old),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the PDP not to make any move that would destroy the party and the country over the 2027 presidential election, stressing that “our party must strictly follow the concept of Turn-by-Turn Nigeria Limited.

He said the PDP must look for a young southerner to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “because that party of strange bedfellows wants to destroy this country, economically and politically.”

However, in a swift counter statement, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, slammed George, describing his comment as insensitive and premature.

He said Atiku is more concerned about the plight of Nigerians occasioned by what he described as the failed trial-and-error policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot afford to put the cart before the horse. At this point, Atiku Abubakar’s preoccupation is not 2027. His concern is about 2024.

“It is about 2025 and 2026 and beyond. His concern is about the plight of Nigerians who are literarily going through hell because of the failed trial-and-error policies of this administration,” Ibe said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US court convicts Nigerian pilot for false statements, faces 5 years sentence

US court convicts Nigerian pilot for false statements, faces 5 years sentence

UNILAG faces blackout as EKEDC cuts off power over ₦472m unpaid bill

UNILAG faces blackout as EKEDC cuts off power over ₦472m unpaid bill

APC will win Edo governorship and capture Anambra State next year - Ganduje

APC will win Edo governorship and capture Anambra State next year - Ganduje

Gov Fubara calls on Nigerians to be passionate, selfless in serving humanity

Gov Fubara calls on Nigerians to be passionate, selfless in serving humanity

Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found on aircraft

Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found on aircraft

FG urges doctors to end 7-day strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague

FG urges doctors to end 7-day strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague

Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

Gombe Govt enrolls 1,000 Almajiri children into health insurance scheme

Gombe Govt enrolls 1,000 Almajiri children into health insurance scheme

Lagos Task Force captures 4 hoodlums linked to August 13 BRT attack

Lagos Task Force captures 4 hoodlums linked to August 13 BRT attack

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Chief Timipre Sylva (L) and Governor, Douye Diri (R) [Channels Television]

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us