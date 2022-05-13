Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Pulse recalls that the 200-level student was reportedly set ablaze by an angry mob of colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad, a development that has led to societal disorder in the school environments.

A gory image and video clip of the incident on Thursday, May 12, 2022, caused stirs on social media as Nigerians took sides based on religious beliefs and personal convictions.

Atiku, who is hoping to become next Nigeria’s president under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had taken to Twitter to condemn the barbaric act, saying; “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

The former Vice-President, however, came under a social attack as Muslim northerners threatened not to vote for him if he emerges the Presidential candidate of the PDP. They also promised to mobilise themselves against him.

Some of the critics of the former VP’s position on the matter called him unprinted names for not supporting the punishment for blasphemy as preached by Islam; a religion he identifies with.

Following this, conflicted Atiku first deleted the post he made on Facebook and about an hour later, removed Twitter version.