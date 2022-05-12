Sokoto school shuts down after mob sets ablaze student for blasphemy

In a notice cited by this writer, Shehu Shagari College of Education’s management directed all its students to leave the campus immediately.

“Following today’s early morning Students rampage in the College, the College Management has resolved to close down the College indefinitely with immediate effect. Consequently, all students are hereby directed to vacate the College Campus immediately (12th May, 2022,” the notice read.

Multiple reports have it that the student was set ablaze for blasphemy, a development that has led to societal disorder in the school environments.

Pulse Nigeria

This writer understands that the treatment of those deemed to have insulted the prophet of Islam (Muhammad), or the religion itself in the northern parts of Nigeria, has been a subject of concern for many people in recent times.

It would be recalled that in 2020, a Sharia Court in Sokoto sentenced Sharif-Aminu, a 22-year-old musician, to death for committing blasphemy.

Aminu was said to have committed the blasphemy via a series of private WhatsApp messages.

In a similar name, the court found a 16-year-old boy, Umar Farouk, guilty of blasphemy after he reportedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad.