Bindow wins APC Adamawa Governorship primary election

In Adamawa Bindow wins APC Governorship primary election

  Published:
Gov. Muhammadu Bindow play Bindow wins APC Adamawa Governorship primary election (martinsyanasblog)

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has emerged winner of the APC governorship primary election in the state with 193,656 votes to defeat two other candidates.

Declaring the result on Sunday, the Chairman, APC Committee on Adamawa Governorship primary election, Mr Ahmed Jibrin,  said  Halilu Ahmed who scored 15,738 votes came second while Malam Nuhu Ribadu came third with 8,364 votes.

 “I, Ahmed Jibrin, chairman committee of the APC Adamawa Governorship primary election with the power conferred on me and my members by the National Secretariat declared Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship primary election with the total of 193, 656 votes,”  Jibrin declared

