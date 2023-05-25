The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

Ima Elijah

Notably, the delegation consists of high-ranking officials from various government departments, aiming to represent the United States at the inauguration

Marcia L Fudge, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development [FOX]
Marcia L Fudge, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development [FOX]

Recommended articles

The news of the delegation's arrival was shared in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, in the late hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The tweet expressed warm welcome and official acknowledgment of the United States' presence at the upcoming ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Joe Biden of the United States had previously announced the members of the delegation who would be attending the historic event. Notably, the delegation consists of high-ranking officials from various government departments, aiming to represent the United States at the inauguration.

Among the delegates are David Greene, Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja; Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D) of California; Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, from the U.S. Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command; Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, representing the U.S. Department of State; Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs at the National Security Council, and Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In addition to the United States' presidential delegation, more than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to attend President-elect Tinubu's inauguration, signifying the global significance of this historic transition of power.

The grand inauguration programs are set to commence on today, May 25, with the investiture of President-elect Tinubu as the recipient of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic. Additionally, Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima will be honored as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, highlighting the significance of their roles in the nation's leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will witness the presence of past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations, prominent Nigerians, and representatives from foreign governments and agencies, emphasising the international importance and attention garnered by the inauguration.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [BBC]

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns