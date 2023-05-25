Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

The news of the delegation's arrival was shared in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, in the late hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The tweet expressed warm welcome and official acknowledgment of the United States' presence at the upcoming ceremony.

Background

President Joe Biden of the United States had previously announced the members of the delegation who would be attending the historic event. Notably, the delegation consists of high-ranking officials from various government departments, aiming to represent the United States at the inauguration.

Among the delegates are David Greene, Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja; Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D) of California; Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, from the U.S. Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command; Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, representing the U.S. Department of State; Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs at the National Security Council, and Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

What you should know

In addition to the United States' presidential delegation, more than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to attend President-elect Tinubu's inauguration, signifying the global significance of this historic transition of power.

The grand inauguration programs are set to commence on today, May 25, with the investiture of President-elect Tinubu as the recipient of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic. Additionally, Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima will be honored as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, highlighting the significance of their roles in the nation's leadership.

