Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

The commendation came to the fore as members gathered for the presentation of the 2024 budget. Simon Gabo, representing Mata state constituency, took the lead in expressing his satisfaction with Governor Alia's unprecedented performance since taking office.

In a motion that resonated with his colleagues, Gabo praised the governor's remarkable achievements in just over six months, citing the timely payment of salaries and pensions and the significant strides in infrastructural development without accumulating debt.

"The governor has earned the moniker 'Mr 25th' among the Benue people due to his commitment to prompt payment of salaries and pensions. Moreover, he has embarked on extensive infrastructural development without incurring any debt. Given Governor Alia's outstanding performance, I move that a vote of confidence be passed on the governor," Gabo declared.

Peter Ipusu, the representative for Katsina-Ala state constituency, seconded the motion, echoing the sentiments of his colleague. Ipusu praised Governor Alia for his unwavering commitment to improving the well-being of the people of Benue.

Additionally, Ipusu commended the Speaker of the House, Aondona Dajoh, for providing effective leadership within the assembly.