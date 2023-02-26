Benson thanks electorate for 3rd term re-election as Ikorodu Rep.

Prof. Victor Ariole, the INEC returning officer for the Feb. 25 House of Representatives poll for Ikorodu Federal Constituency, declared the result at INEC’s Collation Centre in Ikorodu at 2:45p.m. on Sunday.

Ariole said “the election was contested and Benson of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

Benson polled 60,890 to defeat his close rival, Abdulkareem Shittu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 15,966.

Speaking after the declaration, Benson commended leaders and members of APC for giving him the mandate and promised to ensure that more dividends of democracy are brought to Ikorodu.

“I feel great. I give all thanks to God and I thank my family and my darling wife.

“I thank the leadership of the party. I thank Sen. Bola Tinubu for giving me this opportunity by introducing me to politics.

“I thank the very good people of Ikorodu for giving me this overwhelming mandate again.

“The traditional institution, they all stood by me. The journalists and the average person on the street, I am grateful and emotional for the endorsement,” he said.

According to him, Ikorodu has about 328,000 registered voters but less than 70,000 people turned out to vote which was 20 per cent.

He said that APC would ensure the number rose above the 60,000 to about 100,000 during the Governorship election, with confidence that the APC would win the presidential election.

“Once the governorship election is concluded, we will have an unbroken chain because our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will triumph.

“Sen. Abiru and all Lagos State House Assembly candidates will win as I have won.