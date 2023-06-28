'Be patient with Tinubu' - Jimoh Ibrahim charges Nigerians

Ibrahim also urged the citizens to work for peace and unity of the nation by showing love for one another irrespective of their religion and political affiliation. He said some of the new economic policies of the government would take some period for the impact to manifest.

“Economic policies are not magic wands, it requires some periods for the targets of such policies to manifestation.

“Citizens are expected to be calm and cooperate with the government to implement such policies for the good of all.

“Before long our economy will take shape judging by the policies rolled out so far by Tinubu,” Ibrahim said.