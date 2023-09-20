ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

Ima Elijah

This ruling firmly cements Governor Mohammed's position as the duly elected leader of Bauchi State.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Recommended articles

The tribunal's judgment was a resounding affirmation of the legitimacy of Governor Mohammed's electoral triumph.

The tribunal dismissed the petition brought forward by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd).

After meticulous deliberations and a thorough review of the presented evidence by both parties, the tribunal concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims made by the APC candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the tribunal noted that there were no compelling grounds to nullify the election, asserting that it had been conducted in strict compliance with the law.

Governor Bala Mohammed who spoke to the press after his victory was affirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal in Bauchi on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, said that it is time to set aside whatever misgivings and move on.

“Today, the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi revalidated the mandate that you gave to me last March. It was a profound judgment that will continue to resonate within multiple circles as a demonstration of judicial rigour and commonsense and an affirmation of the sovereign will of the people over political brinksmanship and an entitlement mentality.

“Our victory today is by the grace of Allah who gives power to whom he wishes and takes it without consulting the holder. We are once again reminded that all power is held in trust on behalf of God."

Recall, the state Returning Officer, Abdulkarim Mohammed, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), said that Mohammed defeated his closest contender, APC’s Sadique Abubakar, who came second with 432,272 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Sen. Halliru Jika of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with 60,496 votes.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu locked out of his office [Leadership]

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Olusegun Obasanjo says Oyo State monarchs must show respect to Governor Seyi Makinde [Premium Times]

Obasanjo stands firm, insists Oyo monarchs respect Governor Makinde

Durojaiye Ogunsanya [TVC]

Analyst claims he was Tinubu's Chicago State University classmate