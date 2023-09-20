Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

The tribunal's judgment was a resounding affirmation of the legitimacy of Governor Mohammed's electoral triumph.

The tribunal dismissed the petition brought forward by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd).

After meticulous deliberations and a thorough review of the presented evidence by both parties, the tribunal concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims made by the APC candidate.

Furthermore, the tribunal noted that there were no compelling grounds to nullify the election, asserting that it had been conducted in strict compliance with the law.

Governor Bala Mohammed who spoke to the press after his victory was affirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal in Bauchi on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, said that it is time to set aside whatever misgivings and move on.

“Today, the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi revalidated the mandate that you gave to me last March. It was a profound judgment that will continue to resonate within multiple circles as a demonstration of judicial rigour and commonsense and an affirmation of the sovereign will of the people over political brinksmanship and an entitlement mentality.

“Our victory today is by the grace of Allah who gives power to whom he wishes and takes it without consulting the holder. We are once again reminded that all power is held in trust on behalf of God."

Recall, the state Returning Officer, Abdulkarim Mohammed, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), said that Mohammed defeated his closest contender, APC’s Sadique Abubakar, who came second with 432,272 votes.

