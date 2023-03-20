The incumbent governor polled 525,280 votes to clinch the seat.
Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sen. Bala Mohammed as the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Bauchi State.
Recommended articles
Announcing the result on Monday, the state Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammed, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), said that Mohammed defeated his closest contender, APC’s retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who came second with 432,272 votes.
He said that Sen. Halliru Jika of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with 60,496 votes.
According to him, the PDP secured victory in 15 of the 20 local government areas of the state, while the APC won five.
He said: “I, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammmed, the Returning Officer, declared that Bala Mohammmed of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.
Meanwhile, the Agent to the APC, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kundak rejected the governorship result, saying, “it is a doctored result so I will not accept it”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that political party agents, security agencies, observer groups and the media attended the collation of the governorship election result.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng