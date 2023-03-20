Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State

Announcing the result on Monday, the state Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammed, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), said that Mohammed defeated his closest contender, APC’s retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who came second with 432,272 votes.

He said that Sen. Halliru Jika of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with 60,496 votes.

According to him, the PDP secured victory in 15 of the 20 local government areas of the state, while the APC won five.

He said: “I, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammmed, the Returning Officer, declared that Bala Mohammmed of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.

Meanwhile, the Agent to the APC, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kundak rejected the governorship result, saying, “it is a doctored result so I will not accept it”.