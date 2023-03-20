ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sen. Bala Mohammed as the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Bauchi State.

Bauchi Governor-elect Sen. Bala Mohammed [herald]
Bauchi Governor-elect Sen. Bala Mohammed [herald]

The incumbent governor polled 525,280 votes to clinch the seat.

He said that Sen. Halliru Jika of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with 60,496 votes.

According to him, the PDP secured victory in 15 of the 20 local government areas of the state, while the APC won five.

He said: “I, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammmed, the Returning Officer, declared that Bala Mohammmed of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.

Meanwhile, the Agent to the APC, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kundak rejected the governorship result, saying, “it is a doctored result so I will not accept it”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that political party agents, security agencies, observer groups and the media attended the collation of the governorship election result.

