Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that immediately the governor, who was seeking re-election was announced the winner of the election by Independent National Electoral, his supporters thronged to the government house to celebrate with him.

One of the supporters, Ibrahim Musa, said they had been waiting and praying fervently for this day to come, adding that they knew the governor would become victorious at the end of the exercise.

“This is because he has performed wonderfully well in restoring the lost glory of the state.

“We are here to celebrate with him, his family and PDP because he really deserves this victory,” he said.

However, Mohammed, who was only seen receiving the supporters by waving at them in excitement at the front of Rahmat House, did not make any statement before retiring to his residence.

NAN also reports that the Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammed of the Federal University, Dutse, declared Mohammed the winner, having fulfilled all the requirements of the law.

He said that Bala Mohammed of PDP polled 525,280 votes, with Retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar of APC garnering 432,272 votes and Sen. Haliru Jika of NNPP 60,496 votes.