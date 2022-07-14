Bauchi NNPP exco rejects State Chairman’s suspension

Speaking in Bauchi on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat, the State Legal Adviser of the Party, Barrister Mohammed Mohammed stated the action of the Zonal Secretary was unconstitutional, null and void.

He said “Liman and his cohorts didn’t follow due process”, and had no constitutional right to suspend any member of the executive.

Mohammed said, “If any member of the State Executive Committee of the party is accused of any wrongdoing, a disciplinary committee must be set up to investigate, give the accused fair hearing by giving him the opportunity to defend himself and submit recommendations before taking any action and they didn’t do anything like that.

“Since nothing was done to authenticate their action, it is null and void we the executives are with our chairman and we will not allow unconstitutional action of any member to cause confusion in the party.”

He reaffirmed that Sani Shehu Sanin Mallam remains the Chairman of NNPP in Bauchi State.

The NNPP had accused the chairman of insubordination.

Liman recited to journalists, the content of the query served on the suspended acting Chairman which he claimed Shehu turned away from.

He recounted how, sometime in June 2022, the Zonal National Chairman and Zonal National Secretary North East, Shehu publicly challenged and insulted the National Board of Trustee Secretary General, Engr. Buba. Galadima, in Abuja without any reason.

He recalled another event that happened during the Bauchi State NNPP stakeholders meeting with the National Executive, in Abuja, where Shehu repeatedly insulted Galadima which resulted in his argument with the National Leader and presidential candidate of our great party Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.