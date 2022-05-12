Bashir Ahmed, Buhari’s media aide resigns to contest House of Reps seat

Indications to this emerged on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, when the Media Aide changed his designation on his Twitter handle.

This came hours after President Buhari directed his aides, including members of the Federal Executive Council, seeking to vie for elective positions to resign latest May 16, 2022.

It will be recalled that Ahmad had picked the All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to represent Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency.

On Wednesday, Ahmad changed his designation on Twitter as: “Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” to: “Digital Communication Enthusiast.”

In a tweet, Bashir also announced that he had submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on same Wednesday.

Before his appointment as Buhari's PA, Bashir worked as a journalist.

Between 2012 to 2014, he worked for Rariya Media Services LTD as an online editor and writer. Rariya Media is a Hausa weekly newspaper owned by former Minister of FCT, Dr Aliyu Modibbo.

In 2015, he joined Leadership Newspapers as an assistant online editor. In the same year, he was made the social media director for Sam4Nigeria campaign Organisation, the team responsible for 2015 APC Presidential aspirant, Sam Nda-Isaiah.