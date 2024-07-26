VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

Obama's endorsement adds significant weight to Harris' campaign, highlighting her strong leadership qualities and vision for the future of the United States.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, Obama revealed that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama had reached out to Harris personally to convey their support.

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Obama wrote.

Obama praised Harris for her dedication to public service and ability to tackle complex issues.

"Kamala has shown time and again that she is a leader who listens to the people, understands the challenges we face, and is committed to finding solutions," he added.

Harris, who currently serves as Vice President, has been a prominent figure in American politics, advocating for policies on healthcare, climate change, and social justice.

Obama's endorsement is expected to galvanize her supporters and attract undecided voters as she campaigns for the Democratic nomination.

The former president's backing is seen as a strategic move to unify the Democratic Party and strengthen Harris' position against potential rivals.

Political analysts believe that Obama's influence could play a crucial role in Harris' bid for the presidency.