Bamidele emerges leader of 10th senate

Akpabio also announced Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) as the Chief Whip; Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), as the Deputy Leader and Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) as Deputy Chief Whip. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate had adjourned sitting on June 14 for Eid-El Kabir

Akpabio said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate after consultations has emerged with their leadership which will be the fulcrum of commencing other businesses of the chamber.

” I’m happy to announce that by consensus the Senate Leader is Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele will be the Majority Leader.

” Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) will be the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate; Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), by your your consent will act as the Deputy Leader and Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) will be the Deputy Chief Whip.”

A copy of Bamidele’s citation obtained by NAN indicates that he is currently a ranking senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters in the 9th National Assembly; Michael Opeyemi Bamidele is the Founder, Principal Attorney & Head of Chambers at the Law Office of Opeyemi Bamidele & Associates (with offices in Asokoro District, Abuja and Lekki Phase 1, Lagos) from where he is at the moment on leave of absence.

Bamidele is a New York Attorney, Member of the 7th House of Representatives and three-term Member of the prestigious Lagos State Cabinet between 2000 and 2011 when he served as Hon. Commissioner in different Ministries and under two Governors.

He had served as the Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1992 when Tinubu was a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency.

He is a lawyer without border, licensed to practise in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court; an Attorney and Counselor-at-Law of the State of New York, USA; and a Notary Public of Nigeria.

Bamidele graduated with honours in 1986, from the University of Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife with a Bachelor of Arts degree and, subsequently, from the University of Benin, Edo State, Nigeria, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Degree with honours, in 1990.

After his call to the Nigerian Bar, Bamidele launched into a full-time legal career in 1992. He obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from the World-renowned Franklin Pierce Law Centre in the University of New Hampshire Law School, Concord, New Hampshire, USA.

He specialized in Intellectual Property Law, with bias in International Patent, Trademark and Copyright Law, including the Licensing of International Transfer of Technology.

A learned counsel of no mean stature, Bamidele is an active Member of the New York and Nigerian Bar, a Member of the American Bar Association and a Member of the International Bar Association.

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria), the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants as well as the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration, Nigeria, among others.

In October, 2019, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele was appointed a Member of the prestigious Body of Benchers, Nigeria. He is a seasoned and multilateral legal practitioner, Civil Rights activist, a former Honourable Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development as well as Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy consecutively in Lagos State.

He was a former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research in the 7th National Assembly. He also served as the Chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO) between July 2011 and June 2015.