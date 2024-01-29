ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku yet to call, message Makinde since the Ibadan explosion

Ima Elijah

He expressed gratitude to Peter Obi for the visit, and conveyed the message that leaders need to prioritise matters beyond politics.

Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar [Punch]
Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Recommended articles

Governor Makinde, a member of the PDP, made this disclosure during a visit by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the visit, stating that, aside from a phone call from President Bola Tinubu and a condolence visit from Peter Obi, no other major presidential candidate in the 2023 election had reached out to him.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Governor Makinde stated, "I want to thank you especially for the visit. Out of the three major candidates who contested the 2023 election, only Atiku Abubakar, my own leader and our candidate, hasn't called to commiserate with the state."

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his gratitude once again to Peter Obi for the visit and used the opportunity to convey the message that leaders need to prioritise matters beyond politics.

"I am saying this openly so that our leaders will know that we have time for politics and others. I want to thank you once again for coming," Governor Makinde added.

Recall that Makinde was among the G5-governors of the PDP who vowed not to support Atiku for president in the 2023 orr

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Governor's wife provides free drugs, support to 12,202 sickle cell patients

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young Progressives Party [YPP]

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki [National Assembly]

Federal High Court adjourns Saraki's suit against EFCC, others

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ Rally for Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration [NAN]

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration