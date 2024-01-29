Atiku yet to call, message Makinde since the Ibadan explosion

Governor Makinde, a member of the PDP, made this disclosure during a visit by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the visit, stating that, aside from a phone call from President Bola Tinubu and a condolence visit from Peter Obi, no other major presidential candidate in the 2023 election had reached out to him.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Governor Makinde stated, "I want to thank you especially for the visit. Out of the three major candidates who contested the 2023 election, only Atiku Abubakar, my own leader and our candidate, hasn't called to commiserate with the state."

He expressed his gratitude once again to Peter Obi for the visit and used the opportunity to convey the message that leaders need to prioritise matters beyond politics.

"I am saying this openly so that our leaders will know that we have time for politics and others. I want to thank you once again for coming," Governor Makinde added.