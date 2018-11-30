Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday

Pulse.ng logo
Atiku to start presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday

He will particate in road shows, town hall meetings as well as special interactive sessions on his campaign trail across the country.

  • Published:
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will kick off his campaign for the 2019 presidential election in Sokoto State on Monday, December 3, 2018.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the PDP's Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Saraki, during a press conference on Friday, November 30, 2018.

"We are commencing our campaigns on Monday in Sokoto. Thereafter, we are going to take our message to all the 36 States and the FCT, the 774 LGAs and all the wards in the federation," the Senate President said.

He disclosed that the former vice president and his running mate, Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor, will particate in road shows, town hall meetings as well as special interactive sessions.

These activities will involve the party's candidate interacting with traditional institutions, business communities, professional groups, trade unions, market men and women as well as other interest groups and stakeholders across the country.

Saraki said the PDP will ensure that its campaign reaches all the nooks and crannies of every village in the country as part of its grassroots campaign plan.

2019 presidential election

Gbor says he can make Nigerians happy if elected President play Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) are frontline candidates for next year's election (Premium Times)
 

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

