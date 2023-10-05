ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku says he'll drop his legal battle with Tinubu after Supreme Court ruling

Bayo Wahab

Atiku says the court ruling would mark the end of the fight between him and Tinubu.

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)
Aiku said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his World Press Conference in Abuja.

Atiku, who is challenging President Tinubu’s election at the Supreme Court said the judgment of the apex court would mark the end of the legal battle between him and President Tinubu.

"I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, that is the end of the fight because at the moment we are at the Supreme Court, " Atiku said.

