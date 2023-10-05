Atiku says he'll drop his legal battle with Tinubu after Supreme Court ruling
Atiku says the court ruling would mark the end of the fight between him and Tinubu.
Recommended articles
Aiku said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his World Press Conference in Abuja.
Atiku, who is challenging President Tinubu’s election at the Supreme Court said the judgment of the apex court would mark the end of the legal battle between him and President Tinubu.
"I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, that is the end of the fight because at the moment we are at the Supreme Court, " Atiku said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Archivi.ng started with a tweet, now it's digitising Nigeria's old newspapers
Atiku hails late Fawehinmi, David Hundeyin for exposing Tinubu’s certificate issues
Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme
Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister
Atiku says he'll drop his legal battle with Tinubu after Supreme Court ruling
Gov Mbah set up committee on ₦30k minimum wage to primary school teachers
Gov Yahaya inaugurates 17 commissioners, 12 permanent secretaries
Senate urges FG to redeem ₦10billion IDPs resettlement pledge
LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre
Pulse Sports
Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe
'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen
Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks
‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today
Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash
'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace
ADVERTISEMENT