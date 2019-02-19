The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has acquired devices from China that can slow down card readers belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Premium Times, the PDP flag-bearer said that the ruling party has trained people to deploy the devices in areas considered as his stronghold.

Atiku also said that he has seen the devices and interviewed some of the APC members who were trained to handle them.

“We have just discovered that the APC have hired many of their operatives and have taken them to China to be trained, and they have been so trained, and they are back, and they are equipped with devices that are meant to slow or fasten our card readers.

“So, if you are in the South-south, South-east and North-central, you are likely to get your card readers to be slowed by those APC operatives.

“If you are from the North-west or North-east, the tendency is that they will use these machines to fast-track the readings of your card readers so that many of their supporters can vote while disenfranchising the other three zones.

ALSO READ: How Atiku paid thousands of dollars to enter America

“I thought you should know that we have supplied the information to the campaign council, and you will even see the copy of the machine which each and every one of those operatives is to hold. It is like a telephone but that is its job. I felt I should let you know, and you should be guided accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, following the postponement of the general elections, staff of INEC have been re-programming the card readers ahead of the elections.