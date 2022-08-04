RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku finally meets Wike in Abuja

Nurudeen Shotayo

Both Atiku and Wike met to discuss the lingering political impasse within the PDP.

Atiku finally meets Wike in Abuja. [Premium Times]

The much-touted meeting between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has finally taken place.

According to Daily Trust, the two PDP leaders held a meeting at the residence of Professor Jerry Gana in Abuja on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Why does this matter?: Atiku, also a former Vice President, and Wike have been embroiled in a long-running battle that dates back to the period before the PDP Presidential primary.

While talking to journalists during his visit to his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, back in February, Atiku had boasted that nobody can stop him from clinching the party's presidential ticket, to the annoyance of Wike who described the statement as a show of disregard for the party's delegates.

Meanwhile, their rivalry turned bitter after Atiku defeated Wike to emerge the PDP flag-bearer and still went ahead to pick Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, despite a committee recommendation favouring the Rivers Governor

Defection rumours: The former Vice President's action didn't go down well with Wike and this created an impasse within the PDP.

Soon after, the governor was seen openly fraternising with politicians from opposition parties which sparked the rumour that he may be plotting his exit from the PDP.

PDP BoT steps in: However, the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) met over the disagreement between Atiku and Wike and resolved to find a reconciliation.

The BoT eventually met on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Senator Abdul Ningi, the acting secretary of the committee, told journalists after the Wednesday meeting that members of the BoT would resolve the crisis which would allow the party go into the coming elections with a united house.

Atiku meets Wike: According to a source who spoke to Daily Trust, the duo met for over an hour on Thursday and agreed to set aside their differences and work together.

The source added that they agree to set up a small committee to identify the areas where Wike and Atiku's camps can work together.

Nurudeen Shotayo

