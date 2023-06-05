Atiku confident in court to help reclaim mandate from President Tinubu

Atiku, a former vice president, described Tinubu's government as temporary, emphasising that its duration would be limited.

During the PDP stakeholders' meeting, Atiku urged elected officials of the party in the National Assembly to fulfill their duties in the best interest of the Nigerian people. He emphasised that their role should be that of a strong opposition to the current administration.

Atiku pointed out that, based on the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and considering the ongoing electoral challenges in court, PDP members-elect were not the majority in the National Assembly.

