ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku confident in court to help reclaim mandate from President Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Atiku's statements highlight his confidence in the legal process and his determination to secure his mandate through the court system.

Atiku Abubakar [VOA]

Atiku, a former vice president, described Tinubu's government as temporary, emphasising that its duration would be limited.

During the PDP stakeholders' meeting, Atiku urged elected officials of the party in the National Assembly to fulfill their duties in the best interest of the Nigerian people. He emphasised that their role should be that of a strong opposition to the current administration.

Atiku pointed out that, based on the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and considering the ongoing electoral challenges in court, PDP members-elect were not the majority in the National Assembly.

Therefore, he advised them to prepare to function effectively as a constructive opposition while also being prepared for potential roles as the majority party once the legal cases are resolved.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

