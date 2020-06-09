Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has dismissed reports of a rift with APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, as a tissue of lies.

An online publication had cited the dissolution of political groups launched by Aregbesola in Lagos and a 2023 presidential ambition from the former Osun Governor, as reasons behind his "cold war" with Tinubu.

However, in press statement he sent to Pulse, Aregbesola debunked claims of nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 vote.

He also dismissed claims that he is at war "with his leader and mentor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

He said he had to speak "against the background of the lies peddled by an online publication."

Aregbesola said his loyalty to Asiwaju is not only total, his commitment to whatever the leader wants is unwavering.

Aregbesola denies reports of a rift with Tinubu (The Nation)

The minister revealed that he knew where the story was coming from and the identity of those sponsoring it.

"Rift with Asiwaju Tinubu? Nothing can be more impossible! Nothing can be farther from the truth. I remain committed to my mentor," Aregbesola said, adding that "the group our detractors claim has been banned is the most committed to the realization of Asiwaju's ambition."

The minister continued: "They even said I have presidential ambition. False!"

Aregbesola reiterated that the APC is one, adding that the party is like an oak tree that keeps growing.

He said his focus and goal is to execute his ministerial duties as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also urged his supporters to ignore the publication in its entirety and "refrain from being distracted from the goal of building a strong APC as well as a united Nigeria."

During a recent colloquium to commemorate his 63rd birthday, Aregbesola had said he owes everything he has become, to Tinubu.

"The hero of what I have done and become today is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He takes all the glory apart from God," Aregbesola had said.

Aregbesola served as Tinubu's Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos before heading back home to contest and win the Osun governorship election.

He served as Osun Governor from 2010 to 2018.