'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

“The spirit of willingness to sacrifice as exhibited by President Tinubu is for the overall interest of the country,” Eneukwu said on Wednesday, June 28 2023 in Enugu in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians.

He noted that the period we are required everyone to making fruitful adjustments, not minding how painful it could be so as to make the nation to progress.

According to him, this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration comes with renewed hope and assurance of a better Nigeria because we now have a president who is determined to leverage on achievements of his predecessor to make the country a safe haven.

“As we all know this event is one that is used to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his sons as an act of obedience to God’s command.

“It is a moment where togetherness, love, sacrifice and commitment to unity is always observed and I am very happy to celebrate this year with my Muslim brothers, friends and associates.

“I want to admonish us to inculcate the spirit of unity by using this period to reflect on the importance of having a united Nigeria, where the country’s interest would always top our priorities,” the top politician said.

According to him the country now has a president who is always committed to fostering policies that will engender progress and prosperity for all Nigerians in different sectors of human endeavours.

“We have a president that is in high spirit to capitalise on the progress made by his predecessor and work assiduously to make our dear nation a habitable and prosperous place for all,” he said.

Eneukwu assured Nigerians that they would never regret supporting the ruling APC during the 2023 general polls, as well as all its candidates across the nation, especially Tinubu.

“This great and timely decision will later turn out to be the best decision we have so far made as a nation,” he said.

Eneukwu also thanked the members of the National Assembly, especially those of the APC, for their steadfastness in keeping to the zoning arrangements of the party, assuring that the party remained committed to promoting peace, unity and progress of the country.

He urged Nigerians to support Tinubu with all they have, especially with prayers, as it would ensure that his leadership ideals that are always about economic growth, security and development would be made manifest and felt by all.