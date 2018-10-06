Pulse.ng logo
Senator Shehu Sani shuns APC Senatorial primaries

Senator shuns APC Senatorial primaries

Sani, in a statement signed by his media aide, said that the leadership of the APC did not approve any primary election.

Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani with President Muhammadu Buhari

(Instagram/@buharisallau)

Senator Shehu Sani has said that he will not participate in the Kaduna Central Senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani was earlier given an automatic ticket by the National Working Committee (NWC) panel of the APC.

The Senator, in a statement signed by his media aide, Abdulsamad Amadi said that the ruling party’s leadership did not approve any primary election.

According to Daily Trust, 3,000 delegates will be taking part in the senatorial primaries.

The statement reads: “We wish to inform the general public that Sen. Shehu Sani is not part of, and is not participating in a purported Kaduna Central APC senatorial primaries.

“The office of Senator Shehu Sani has not, and will not send anybody as its representative or agent to that illegality that some desperate people are organising.

“This is because the national leadership of the APC has not scheduled any senatorial primaries in Kaduna central today.

“Consequently, anybody that goes there does so at his or her own freewill and does not in anyway represent the interest of Sen. Shehu Sani.

ALSO READ: El-Rufai behaves like Hitler, Stalin and Nebuchadnezza - Sani 

“The Senator and his team are law abiding citizens and loyal party members who will always obey the directives of the National leadership of our great party.”

El-Rufai kicks

This is coming after Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, October 5, 2018, challenged the automatic ticket given to Senator Shehu Sani by the APC.

The Kaduna state Governor said that Sani has not been loyal, adding that the party’s decision cannot stand.

El-Rufai also said that President Buhari directed him to start the process of recalling Shehu Sani over acts disloyalty.

