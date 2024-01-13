ADVERTISEMENT
APC's Yilwatda surrenders, congratulates Plateau Gov on Supreme Court victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yilwatda appealed to the citizens of Plateau and their numerous well-wishers to ensure they kept the peace in the state.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.
Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.

It would be recalled that Yilwatda challenged the election of Mutfwang, and was declared winner by the Appeal Court on Nov. 19, 2023, but the judgment was reversed by the apex court on Friday.

The APC governorship candidate, in his reaction, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos, congratulated Mutfwang on his victory.

He said that they had reached the final destination of the 2023 General Elections process, and they had accepted the decision of the Supreme Court with humility and gratitude to God.

“Let me thank our supporters for their resilience, courage, and unwavering belief in the Generation Next Movement.

“Never before have I seen this bond of organic fraternity and personal sacrifices by supporters in a course they believe in.

“This is a testament to why, even in the darkest of times, the light of your hope and faith still shines.

“While I congratulate my elder brother, His Excellency Caleb Mutfwang, I must also appreciate and commend the peaceful and calm disposition of our supporters,’’ he stated.

He urged them to collectively work towards the secure, united, and prosperous Plateau of their dreams because their resolve to build a cohesive and peaceful community is non-negotiable.

