APC's national leadership turns back on Lagos primary election

Sanwo-Olu vs Ambode APC's National Working Committee turns back on Lagos primary election

The party's leadership has raised objections about how the election was conducted.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (right) is locked in a battle for his throne with Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) who is the preferred choice of APC kingmakers

The national working committee (NWC) panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in charge of the governorship primary election in Lagos State has turned its back on the conduct of the election.

The election took place in hundreds of wards on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, with a former commissioner, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, contesting against incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

With emerging results indicating that Sanwo-Olu is leading Ambode with a wide margin, the NWC has raised objections about how the election was conducted.

Even though the party's national leadership authorised its Lagos State chapter to elect its flag bearer through a direct election that alllows all registered party members to vote, the NWC raised objection to the A4 method adopted on Tuesday.

The A4 method is an open ballot where voters publicly queue behind the representative of their preferred candidates, but the national leadership said it's only in favour of a secret ballot that's devoid of intimidation as is possible with open ballot.

While speaking during a press conference on Tuesday evening, chairman of the NWC, Clement Ebri, said the panel had been waiting to get some information from the state chaper before going forward with the election.

He said, "We want a victory that will be credible, and will be in line with the guidelines and rules. We are now ready to do the ground running. In the next few minutes, I will contact the national office to inform them that we are now ready for the primary.

"We were waiting for the Lagos APC chairman to provide some information, but it came barely an hour ago. We have the electoral materials here but considering the Lagos situation, traffic and all, we will wait on the national office for action.

"The stage is set and the election will begin any time from now. We will let you know as soon as officials come to get materials."

Details later.

