news

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has backed Babajide Sanwo-Olu to be elected the governoship flag bearer of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) over her boss, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode has been at loggerheads with the APC over his second-term ambition as the party's structure, including Ambode's godfather and APC national chairman, Bola Tinubu, has thrown its weight behind Sanwo-Olu to contest in 2019.

Ambode has rebuffed calls for him to step down and decided to contest in the primary election against Sanwo-Olu whose profile has risen in the past couple of weeks.

While the party conducts the primary election to decide its flag bearer on Tuesday, October 2, Adebule has aligned with the party's position.

Speaking to the press at Ward A and D, in Iba Local Council Development Area of Lagos on Tuesday, Adebule said she supports whoever the party has chosen to follow.

"The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow," she said.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some of the deputy governor's aides arrived at the venue of the election with posters and banners in support of Sanwo-Olu.