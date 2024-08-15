Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

Despite playing a pivotal role in securing the party's victory in the 2023 presidential election, these women have reportedly been sidelined in government appointments, prompting calls for immediate action.

In a statement signed by Comrade Omonu Gowon-Nelson, the Centre's lead director, the organisation urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and his wife Nana Shettima to address the issue in a fair manner.

The Centre emphasised that integrating these women into key government roles would be an act of justice and foster trust and stability within the party.

"The defunct campaign team, headed by former First Lady Aisha Buhari and co-led by Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs. Nana Shettima, never anticipated the treatment they would face from the administration they worked tirelessly to elect, despite their sacrifices," Comrade Omonu stated.

He highlighted the significant contributions of these women, including financial support and personal risks, which have been overlooked since the elections.

Risks of women's exclusion from Tinubu's camp

Comrade Omonu expressed concern that the exclusion of these women could damage the party's reputation, especially among its female supporters.

"How will they maintain credibility when dedicated women are overlooked for roles they are eminently suited for?" he questioned, pointing out that other campaign organisations within the APC have been integrated into the government while the Women's Campaign Council remains excluded.

The Centre called on the First Lady and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to bridge the gap between the administration and these women.

"One good turn deserves another," Omonu remarked, stressing the need for the Tinubu administration to uphold democratic principles by rewarding loyalty and hard work.