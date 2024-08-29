ADVERTISEMENT
APC will win Edo governorship and capture Anambra State next year - Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje stated that a political machinery has been put in place to pave the way for a landslide victory of the party’s candidate.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) [Daily Trust]
Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) [Daily Trust]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje spoke while receiving the leadership of the Kano State Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ led by its Chairman, Aminu Garko on Thursday.

He said a political machinery has been put in place to pave the way for a landslide victory of the party’s candidate.

Ganduje said, "I believe our campaign is in high spirit, we are getting ready for that election and we believe we will be able to recover our state.

"This is because it was an APC state but because of internal bubbles, we lost it to PDP but we are sure we will recover that state.

"For Ondo State, it’s already an APC state and when the former Governor died, he left a number of problems, but we were able to resolve those issues.

"We conducted primaries, we succeeded in getting the person that they want.”

He said that the party was also getting ready for the election, which comes up in November. Ganduje said, "If we win Edo, we will be getting an additional state for the party. It will be 21 states out of 36.

“Next year, there will be Anambra, which has been a state governed by APGA for many years, but we have introduced a new scheme.

"The North, South-East political zones are all claiming that they have been marginalised.

"The South-East geopolitical zone is saying the same thing. But what we are telling them is that the marginalisation has been created by them.

“How can you have five states ruled by four political parties? What will be your political bargain?”

He said that the party was working very hard to ensure that it gets more states from the zone, saying, "we want to start with Anambra.

"Already, we have Ebonyi and Imo. Now we are encroaching into that zone to ensure that we capture most of the states.

"And if we get what we want, we capture all the states,” Ganduje added.

