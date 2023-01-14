ADVERTISEMENT
APC will record landslide victory in Kebbi - Campaign Council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Usman Dakingari, Director-General, Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, says the party will record landslide victory in the state in 2023 general election, going by its popularity.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Jagbros]
He stated that in view of the revolution brought by President Muhammadu Buhari, rural dwellers had no reason not to give the party blog votes in the general election.

The DG encouraged the party loyalists to go back home and convince the electorate to vote for APC for victory at all levels.

Dakingari lauded Buhari’s rice revolution for creating job opportunities, especially at the grassroots levels.

In his speech, Dr Nasiru Idris, the state APC governorship candidate promised to focus on human capital development, if given the mandate in the March 11 election.

“In view of what was suggested here that APC has done a lot in the area of project if elected, we will ensure human development to enable you people stand on your feet.

“We will do our best to empower you to expand your businesses. Therefore, you have no other party to vote than APC,” he said.

Dakingari advised the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs), assuring that without the card there would be no way they could elect credible leaders of their choice.

On his part, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, the state APC Chairman, reminded the people that the party had executed many developmental projects in different parts of the state.

“It is now time to shift attention to human development.”

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Babale Umar-Yauri recalled that Gov. Atiku Bagudu-led government had influenced the citing of Dangote Sugar Company, executed road projects across the Local Government Areas in the state.

Umar-Yauri assured of many more projects if APC was elected from top to bottom in the general election.

News Agency Of Nigeria
